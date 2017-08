Absent from the list of challenges for the Class of 2021 advanced by Convocation speakers, was the most panoptic by far: our warming planet. Love and honor notwithstanding, the daily belch of carbon dioxide from our commerce is of overarching consequence. This fact of life should be served as food for frequent thought, if little else.

Nicholas P. Money

Western Program Director and Professor of Biology

moneynp@miamioh.edu