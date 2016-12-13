The Miami Student

TO THE EDITOR:

Yesterday, racist, hateful and inflammatory fliers were found around our campus. These fliers were adorned with the name and logo of Miami University College Republicans. We will be perfectly clear on this issue: our organization was not involved with these fliers in any way, shape or form. The placement of our logo on these fliers was done illegally and without our knowledge. Without hesitation and through our strongest resolve, Miami University College Republicans condemn the views expressed on these fliers and denounce the practice of dishonestly and maliciously affixing our group’s name to such views.

As a student organization, we pride ourselves on bringing conservative views to campus in a welcoming, respectful, and civil manner. The views expressed on these fliers run contradictory to our values, and alarm and disturb our executive board and general membership.

We unify with our classmates on the other side of the aisle, and raise our voices to make this declaration perfectly clear: the views presented on these fliers have absolutely no place in our civil discourse.

We strive for our party to serve as a beacon of hope, and as an example of moral and inclusive government. The Republican Party is the party of Abraham Lincoln, civil rights, equality, and constitutional protection for all. Members of Miami University College Republicans strive to uphold these values, and will forever work against any dark voices which call for anything to the contrary.

I have instructed all members of the College Republican executive board to remove flyers that they find with the unauthorized uses of the MUCR logo on them. Help us do a great service by putting these flyers into the garbage where they belong.

We are currently working to find the parties responsible for these fliers, and are in the process of filing an official police report. We sincerely hope that those behind this reprehensible act will be swiftly found and held accountable.

Alexander Cary, Chairman of Miami University College Republicans

caryah@miamioh.edu

Comments