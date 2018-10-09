Acclaimed author and journalist Keith O’Brien is headed to Miami on Monday, Oct. 15 to talk about his new best-selling book, “Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History.”

O’Brien will visit two classes on campus and join a small group of students for dinner with a lecture about the book beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the John Dolibois Room in Shriver Center.

O’Brien is an award-winning journalist and former staff writer for both the Boston Globe and the New Orleans Times-Picayune. He is a recipient the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism and has written two books, been a finalist for the PEN/ESPN Award for Literary Sports writing and contributed to National Public Radio.

“Fly Girls” is currently 14th on The New York Times’ best-seller list for hardcover non-fiction books. O’Brien said his book hit stores at a unique moment, coinciding with the growth of the #MeToo movement.

The book, released in early August, tells the story of five women — Florence Klingensmith, Ruth Elder, Amelia Earhart, Ruth Nichols, and Louise Thaden — and how they came together to compete in the National Air Races against men, from the 1920’s to the 1930’s.

Fly Girls aims to uncover the unknown history of pioneering women who stood up against gender discrimination.

