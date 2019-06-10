Miami University announced comedian John Mulaney will perform as part of the fall 2019 family weekend events.

Mulaney is best known for his stand-up specials “New in Town,” “The Comeback Kid” and “Kid Gorgeous,” the latter of which won him a 2018 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

He was a writer for “Saturday Night Live,” and has gone back to host the show twice in the last year. Mulaney also wrote and performed in the Broadway play Oh, Hello with fellow comedian, Nick Kroll.

In past years, Miami’s Performing Arts Series and Miami Activities and Planning (MAP) have worked together to bring in comedians like Trevor Noah and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to headline family weekend.

This year, Miami’s family weekend will take place Oct. 18 through Oct. 20. Mulaney will take the stage at Millett Hall on Saturday, Oct. 19. Tickets are $50, and parking passes can be purchased in advance for $15, or at the gate for $20.

The Miami community can purchase tickets online at the Miami University box office beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 10.

rigazikm@miamioh.edu

