Following a promising season opener Sept. 8-10, Red Hawks golf faced a challenging tournament at Inverness Intercollegiate (Toledo, OH) on Sept. 18-19.

The weather in Toledo went from cloudy and comfortable on Monday, to humid and stormy on Tuesday, resulting in the cancellation of the third round. If the tournament had been played as intended, teams would have played 36 holes on Monday and the final 18 on Tuesday.

At the end of Monday the RedHawks were seated seventh alongside Northern Illinois University. This became their final result when play was cancelled.

“Pat and Brian have kind of proven that they’re our top two players. Within the team you have to look out for everyone,” head coach Zac Zedrick said about players to watch.

This week senior Patrick Flavin and sophomore Cam Solomon led the team, tying for 15th place at -1 in a field of 87.

“It was really great to see Cam bounce back from a tough week for him at Wolf Run — to come back and have his best finish individually in a college tournament,” Zedrick said.

Inverness Club was opened in 1903 and is ranked 42nd on a list of top courses in the nation according to Golf.com. It has been the backdrop for four U.S. Opens and two PGA Championships.

“It’s one of the best clubs that we’ll see all year. Just the history of the course and all the players that have won there,” Solomon said. “It’s just kind of a neat historic place that you don’t get to see every day. It’s definitely a treat.”

This week, the team will be preparing to play at the University of Louisville Golf Club.

“It’s somewhat of a long golf course, but it’s wide open,” Zedrick said. “It’s very scorable.”

The RedHawks will compete in the Louisville Cardinal Challenge Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Comments