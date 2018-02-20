Fraternities must initiate new members by Friday

Miami University’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) is suspending all fraternity activities and ending its new member period early.

The announcement came Tuesday after IFC received multiple reports of hazing. In a release, IFC called the alleged actions “antithetical to the pillars of Greek life” and noted that university investigations would begin “immediately.”

All fraternities must have their new members formally initiated by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23.

The university supports IFC’s decision to suspend fraternity activities, Miami University president Greg Crawford wrote in a statement.

“We believe this is a productive first step, but not the only step we will take to address our concerns and keep our students safe,” Crawford wrote. “We are investigating multiple reports of misconduct involving hazing and have shared those reports with Oxford Police, because hazing is a criminal act.”

At least six national fraternal organizations have filed cease-and-desist orders against their Miami University chapters, according to Crawford’s statement.

Chapters who are on a cease-and-desist order from the university or from their national organization may not initiate new members or have any activities, the notice said.

Previously approved parent and family weekends, philanthropic and service activities may continue, though fraternities will not be allowed to host any other social events.

All new IFC initiates will be required to attend new member convocation and Greeks Step Up programming as usual.

Hazing is a criminal activity. Anyone who suspects or knows of occurrences of student misconduct may report to Miami University Police at 513-529-2222, or Oxford police at 513-524-5240.

Stay tuned to miamistudent.net for updates to this story. STAFF REPORT

This story was updated on Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. to reflect new information from President Crawford’s statement.

Comments