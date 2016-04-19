By Kyle Hayden, Guest Columnist

I read with great interest Jacob Mueller’s recent article about food security in the United States and beyond, and I must return with some comments of my own.

Mueller and I agree that food security is an issue largely ignored by the public, and it’s not accidental that few people are thinking about this issue. We are largely unconcerned about where our food comes from, and this is concerning.

However, I believe Mueller and I disagree about how we should address food insecurity going forward.

It’s my understanding, and the understanding of several researchers, authors and farmers whose names and work we will examine, that industrial agriculture or bioengineering or any number of market-based interventions is not the way to “feed the world”.

Many organizations, the UN generally as well as the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) specifically have signaled since the 1970s that sustainable agriculture that adds value to the soil and uses closed loop systems will be the only way to “feed the world” in a complex network of local and regional food systems.

We have faced a soil crisis throughout the world since the advent of agriculture, and this crisis has only been accelerated by the

“Green Revolution.”

Jared Diamond wrote in his book “Collapse: How societies choose to fail or succeed” that “agriculture is the worst thing that has ever happened to the planet,” and I agree.

Currently, we are viciously violating the soil, the living medium on which all life depends. Diamond explains that societies, from the

Romans to the Rapa-Nui (Easter Island), collapsed because of mistreatment of the soil. We are not immune from ecological collapse, but we mistakenly think we are.

Our system of agriculture exists under the indifferent forces of earth’s natural systems which we continue to alter signifiantly. We face climate change and the end of oil.

We must accommodate for these circumstances. These circumstances are not “problems” to be “solved” in the traditional sense. Climate change is a predicament which we will have to face no matter what we do in the future.

Mueller mentioned that grain commodity prices are at rock bottom, while the ‘world powers’ are veritably hoarding their grain surpluses. This is old news: this is because our economic organization (regarding agriculture) seeks profits before satisfying human needs. Human needs are met merely as a by-product.

Yes, we also produce and eat too many processed foods. Once again because our food system depends on returns on investment and economies of scale, of which industrial agriculture and its operators — farmers — are complicit.

Industrial agriculture and the ‘welfare state’ of commodity crop production denies humans (in the United States and abroad) their sustenance and access to food.

This is the reason why 50 million people regularly go hungry in the United States.

Yes, we have more food than we could ever possibly eat. The amount of food waste we allow is also unimaginable. Further, It is profitable to deny food to humans. This is why people die of starvation. it is not profitable to give food away.

But it is profitable for multi-national corporations with the blessing of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to colonize African and South American nations and impose agro-industrial methods, trapping indigenous people in cycles of chemical and fiscal dependency.

This is discussed at length in Sarah Elton’s “Consumed: food for a finite planet.” Eltons spent years in China and India studying the movement to industrialize, how multi-nationals have forced methods on farmers. There have been a wave of sucicides in recent years in rural India because of the crippling and inescapable debt these methods foist onto farmers.

MU professor Dr. Charles Stevens, who teaches political ecology and anthropology, suggests people in these nations already know the answer to problems posed by capitalism and climate change: traditional farming methods that are sustainable and organic, methods that work within nature’s means, not against them.

According to Environmental Working Group, an advocacy group that requests and publishes information USDA does not make readily available, reports that the Ohio department of the USDA spent $316,693,330 dollars on corn and soybean commodity subsidies in 2013. Meanwhile, the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program in Ohio (SARE), also funded by the USDA, was allotted only $7 million in 2012. We can see where our values lie.

The Ohio Corn Growers Association boasts on its website that over 99 percent of corn produced in Ohio are commodity varieites.

Most of these grains, like corn and soybeans are not food for humans, but are transported across the country to processing plants owned by corporations like ConAgra or Cargill, who then transform the kernels and beans into oils, syrups and animal feed.

Conversely, the Union of Concerned Scientists insists in several reports spanning the last two decades that the diet produced by these industrial modes of production are unhealthy for the United States.

They suggest investing heavily in sustainable agriculture not only to sequester carbon in soils, but to provide more vegetables and fruits to people at affordable prices.

Most food we eat (other than meat) isn’t grown in the United States. Most vegetables and fruits come from the global south, Mexico, South America and beyond. Some come from California and Florida, and in the case of tomato pickers in Immokalee, Florida, workers are treated as slaves.

Food travels an average of 1,500 miles to reach consumers in the United States, according to the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture.

Our cheap food additonally comes at a high cost. In Raj Patel’s “The Value of Nothing,” he details economic terms like “dark externalities” that exist in the cheap products (including food) we produce. We steal from the environment in order to produce cheap food. We borrow against the future. We will carry those deficits. Our children will bear the costs.

Beyond this, “real farms” would not bathe soil in toxic chemicals, murdering all life, and proceed to grow plants in an anti-biological environment.

Facing these issues honestly, contradicting and contravening our current paradigm is not only a moral imperative; it is essential to

building a better world.

