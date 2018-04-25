The debrief: how guys and girls talk about hooking up

By Ceili Doyle

Two Saturdays ago I woke up to a slew of text messages:

“Wtf happened?!?!?!”

“Wow wow wow we need to debrief”

“Wake up bitches, I want to chat over some McDonald’s breakfast”

“Should I come home now for debrief and breakfast (aka McDonalds and McDick)?”

My friends and I jumped in the car to discuss what exactly had transpired the previous night, over Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns.

We talked about how we’d all managed to wake up in different situations, and we grilled one another over who we woke up next to and why.

Our generation plays a lot of mind games. The way we communicate with each other is confusing and indecisive, which complicates the way we build relationships, have sex and hook up in college.

Throughout the past semester, I have spent a lot of time talking about sex with my girl friends. But recently, I’ve been thinking a lot about how and why the way guys think and talk about hooking up is so incredibly different from the way girls do.

Two weeks ago, our editor-at-large, Emily Williams, and I talked to eight guys from four different fraternities for a podcast for the Student.

We started off by asking each of the guys what their last date was like, but it quickly evolved.

We discovered what it’s like from their perspective when a girl they’re hooking up with, but not dating, is convinced she can change his mind about commitment, or how dating apps change the way guys approach girls at bars.

According to them, they don’t overanalyze every interaction they’ve had with a girl. And they certainly don’t flood their group chats at 8 a.m. on Saturday mornings with flurries of expletives and demands to talk about the previous night’s hookups at Mickey D’s.

“Guys, for the most part, say what they mean,” one of my best guy friends often says.

“Be direct,” he tells me.

That text from the kid who asked you to formal and said “it’s cool if you don’t paint me a cooler” — it’s actually cool. That guy from Brick who you thought was hot, but is also a tool — tell him you’re not interested rather than make up excuses for why you can’t leave the bar with him.

I’m not going to make a judgement call on how sound his advice is when applied to each person’s individual situation, but I do think there’s some universal truth to what he says

While navigating relationships, sex and “hookup culture” in college is a minefield, the key to guys and girls understanding each other is to be more direct about your experiences and the connections you forge along the way.

