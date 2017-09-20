The beauty of this chicken pot pie is that is really is made from scratch — except the crust of course. Many recipes that utilize this crescent roll shortcut also cut corners by using cream of chicken soup for the filling. Put down the soup can, friends. This version is only marginally more difficult and much tastier.

Get your chicken cooking first. In a small baking pan, drizzle olive oil over three chicken breasts and season with salt, pepper and garlic powder on both sides. Bake in the oven at 450 degrees until fully cooked, about 20 minutes. Cut the cooked chicken into bite-sized pieces.

In a large saucepan, melt a stick of butter over medium heat. Once the butter is completely melted, stir in ⅔ cup flour. The flour and butter will clump together to form a doughy consistency.

Peel and chop about 4 large carrots. Place carrots a saucepan, add water and cover. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and cook, covered, for about 10 minutes or until crisp-tender, then drain.

Finely dice a little more than half of a yellow onion.

Slowly, pour in the 2 cups of milk, continuing to stir the mixture. Increase the heat to bring the mixture to a slight boil, then lower the heat back down to medium. Never stop stirring! If you do, the bottom of the sauce will stick and burn.

Stir in cooked carrots, chicken, frozen peas and diced onion.

Season generously with salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste. Don’t be shy! Taste that filling. It’s the only way you’ll know if it’s ready.

Pour filling into a large baking sheet. Unroll one tube of crescent rolls, and place the full sheet of dough as one piece over the filling.