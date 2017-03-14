Miami hockey senior Anthony Louis is a RedHawk no more. Monday afternoon, Louis agreed to an entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks that begins next season and continues through the 2018-19 season. Louis will now report to the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs.

Louis was drafted 181st overall in the sixth round by the Blackhawks in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Before his last home game as a RedHawk, Louis had mentioned his plan to sign with the Blackhawks and play for Rockford.

The IceHogs (21-30) are currently last in their AHL division and will likely benefit from the speed of Louis, though he stands at a smaller 5’8” and lighter 160-pounds.

The 22-year-old from Winfield, Illinois played for four years at Miami. He finishes 20th in Miami history with 126 career points in 145 games — 46 goals and 80 assists. In this senior year he led the RedHawks with a career-high 14 goals, 25 assists and a career-high 39 points in 36 games. His assists rank him fourth and his points put him third in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Louis was selected to the First-Team All-National Collegiate Hockey Conference and is a finalist for the NCHC Forward of the Year.

During the 2014-15 season, Louis helped the RedHawks win the NCHC Tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. As a freshman, Louis received Miami’s Dr. Phillip Shriver Rookie of the Year award after he played in 36 games and finished with 25 points — 12 goals and 13 assists.

Signing with the Blackhawks honors Louis’ draft status, as he decided against waiting until August to become an unrestricted free agent and sign with any professional team.

