a news documentary

Over the past two months, The Student has asked dozens of students, administrators and Oxford residents the same question: “How do you define Miami’s drinking culture?” Our coverage, both in print and in this news documentary, explores the ways in which alcohol is regarded and consumed by Miami students. Our reporting addresses the societal, historical and mental health-related issues that surround drinking in Oxford.

Our past coverage includes an article from Editor-at-Large James Steinbauer about limitations that Oxford and Miami officials have when it comes to changing Miami’s drinking culture. Read his story here.

Defining the drinking culture in Oxford is no simple task. Asst. News Editor Ceili Doyle compiled much of the reporting done for this project in her article for the Tuesday, April 4 edition of the Student. Read her story here.

It wasn’t always so easy to get a drink in Oxford. Asst. News Editor Jake Gold dug into the history of student drinking at Miami. Read his story here.

The Tuesday, April 4 edition of The Miami Student also included a guest column from Dean of Students Mike Curme that addresses the “why” in administrative efforts to change students’ drinking habits and attitudes. Read Curme’s column here.

The Butler County Coroner also contributed a guest column which warns of the life-threatening nature of certain drinking behaviors. Read Dr. Mannix’s column here.