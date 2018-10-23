Cheese, cheese and more cheese minor coming to the College of Arts and Sciences
Revolutionary student takes shoes and socks off during poop in Armstrong bathroom
Freshman using empty Svedka bottle as dorm decor is so cool
Dog living in fraternity house slowly dying of malnourishment
Miami squirrel wishes professors would teach more classes outside, says finishing degree is ‘taking forever’
Super senior blames the seal again for fourth failed exam
Housemate passive-aggressively asks if you’re making grilled cheese again
Local woman fears guy she’s talking to is a film major
“Fuck it,” says Miami Dining Hall Services before adding fried green beans to menu