When a team scores seven runs in a game, it usually goes on to win. When it scores seven runs in one inning, the odds of winning go up even higher.

That wasn’t the case for the Miami baseball team (13-8, 2-1 MAC) on Tuesday, as it scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning, only to fall to the sixth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats 13-7.

The high-scoring contest started out fairly quiet as neither team scored in the first two innings.

Kentucky (18-7, 2-4 SEC) kicked off the scoring in the bottom half of the third, when junior left fielder Tristan Pompey lined an RBI double into the left-field corner. After MU’s Redshirt freshman starter Jay Wilson walked a batter, the Wildcats tacked on two more runs on a double from senior second baseman Luke Becker to make it 3-0.

The Wildcats added one run in the fourth and another in the fifth to extend their lead to 5-0.

After blanking Miami in the top of the sixth, Kentucky opened the floodgates in the bottom half of the inning, piling on five runs to push its lead to double-digits.

Leading 10-0, UK went to the bullpen in relief of freshman starter Daniel Harper. Harper (W, 2-1) pitched six scoreless innings, only allowing three hits and striking out six.

Miami’s bats finally woke up against the Wildcats’ relievers. Sophomore second baseman Will Vogelgesang dropped a sacrifice bunt that scored sophomore designated hitter Landon Stephens and gave the ‘Hawks their first run of the ballgame.

The Red and White scored two more runs without a hit, first on a base-loaded walk and then a hit-by-pitch, before sophomore catcher Cal Elvers drove a double down the left-field line, plating three and unloading the bases.

Redshirt senior first baseman Ross Haffey responded with a two-bagger of his own to drive in Elvers and cut Miami’s deficit to 10-7.

When the dust finally settled, Miami had scored seven runs, forcing Kentucky to burn through four different relief pitchers to get out of the inning.

The Wildcats recovered, tallying three more runs in the bottom of the eight to push their advantage to 13-7.

The score would stay that way as UK held the RedHawks scoreless in the top of the ninth to wrap up the win.

Wilson (L, 0-1) suffered the loss after allowing four runs in his four innings of work.

MU senior right fielder Brooks Urich was the only ‘Hawk to record more than one hit, going three-for-four and scoring one of Miami’s runs in the seventh.

Junior center fielder Ben Aklinski starred offensively for Kentucky. He reached base in all five of his at-bats (three hits, two walks), scoring four runs and driving in another.

Miami returns to Oxford this weekend to face the Toledo Rockets. Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., and is followed by a 4 p.m. start-time Saturday, and a 1 p.m. first pitch in the series finale on Sunday.

