Juniors James Gale and Meaghan Murtagh have advanced to a runoff election in Miami’s Associated Student Government (ASG) race for Student Body President.

The third candidate in the race, Junior Alex Boster, will not advance to the runoff.

All Miami students were able to vote on the Hub from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Over 3,000 students voted. Results were announced at the ASG meeting at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Gale is joined by vice presidential candidate junior Courtney Rose.

Murtagh’s vice presidential candidate is junior Vincent Smith.

Boster was joined by junior Charles Kennick.

Gale is an economics and urban and regional planning major. Gale’s related experience includes being vice president of Theta Chi fraternity, serving as an off-campus Senator in ASG and being a member of Mock Trial.

Gale’s vice president is high school English education major Courtney Rose. Rose serves as the Secretary for Diversity and Inclusion in ASG and is the President of the Diversity Affairs Council (DAC).

“I think going into the election, I felt that all three tickets were very qualified for the position. That definitely hasn’t changed going into the runoff,” said Gale. “I respect Meagan and Vince a lot, and I think it’s going to be a very fun and exciting runoff.”

Murtagh is a marketing major in the Farmer School of Business. Previously a District 1 Senator, Murtagh currently serves as the Secretary for Advancement and Alumni Affairs in ASG.

Murtagh’s vice president is Vincent Smith, a kinesiology major. While Smith has not previously served in ASG, his leadership experience includes being the Vice President of Academics and Parent Coordinator for his fraternity, Delta Sigma Phi.

“No matter who wins the next one, we’re all friends, and it’s going to stay that way,” said Murtagh. “I’m excited for the next leg of the journey.”

Voting will take place on the Hub from April 2 to April 3.

