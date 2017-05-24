Four Miami University students have been chosen to receive Fulbright U.S. Student Program grants for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program presents about 1,900 grants each application cycle. More than 10,000 students nationwide applied for grants this year.

Of the 26 Miami students who applied, four were offered grants and two were named alternates. Last year, a record-breaking five students from Miami were offered grants.

This year’s Fulbright English Teaching Assistant grantees were Khalid Osman, Eric Moenich, Graham von Carlowitz and Jennifer Tassaro. Kirsten Fowler and Madeline Tatum were selected as alternates.

“This year’s recipients will continue to contribute to the Fulbright mission of increasing intercultural understanding between the United States and their host countries by teaching English and American culture in local schools,” said Karla Guinigundo, Miami’s associate director of Global Initiatives and Fulbright program adviser.

Moenich, an integrated English language arts education, French education and French triple major, will be teaching in France. Osman, a business major who graduated in December 2016, will be teaching in Indonesia. von Carlowitz is an international studies and German double major and linguistics minor. He will be teaching in Germany. Tassaro, a speech pathology and audiology and Spanish double major and Latin American studies minor, will be teaching in Mexico.

Since 2000, more than 50 Miami students have won Fulbright awards to research or teach overseas. The Fulbright Program was founded by former US senator J. William Fulbright in 1946.

Students who wish to apply for the 2018-2019 Fulbright U.S. Student Program should contact the study abroad office or visit the Fulbright-Miami page. The deadline is Sept. 15. Those eligible include recent graduates, master’s and doctoral candidates and other young professionals, such as journalists, those in law and those in business.

