Matt Davis is headed to the World Series champions.

The former Miami baseball pitching coach accepted a scouting job with the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 23. Matthew Passauer assumed Davis’s vacated position.

“I am very grateful for Coach Davis’s time, effort and energy in guiding our pitching staff the last five years,” MU head coach Danny Hayden said in a statement. “He has helped our program take big steps forward and he will be missed. I am excited for him and his family as he starts a new opportunity with the Red Sox.”

Davis spent five seasons with the RedHawks between 2014-2018, leading his pitchers to a 4.34 earned run average last season. Under his watched, Gus Graham merited a First-Team All-Mid-American Conference nomination, while Andy Almquist made Second-Team All-MAC. Miami finished second in the conference with a 35-20 record.

In addition to his players collecting MAC awards, Davis coached two pitchers selected in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. Zach Spears and Nick Ernst were chosen by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eight round and the New York Yankees in the fifteen round, respectively.

Davis’s successor, Passauer, worked with pitchers and catchers as a volunteer assistant coach last season, his first at Miami.

Passauer brings plenty of experience to his new role, having been the head coach at East Georgia State College for four seasons prior to his arrival in Oxford.

In 2017, he won Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Coach of the Year while guiding East Georgian State to the conference’s regular-season championship.

“Matt Passauer was an obvious choice when this job came open,” Hayden said. “Matt had spent the previous year on staff and made a huge difference for us. His expertise will really help the development of our pitchers. In addition to being a phenomenal pitching coach, Matt also makes tremendous connections with all of the players. He is the kind of guy that players want to be around and work really hard for. Our culture will continue to grow and strengthen having him back in Oxford.”

Dan McKinnley, a 2016 University of Michigan graduate, became volunteer assistant coach.

Comments