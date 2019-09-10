Cameron Wallace, a former Miami University student and Alpha Sigma Phi (Alpha Sig) member, pled not guilty to charges related to keeping a “hit list” on his fraternity brothers and threatening to “shoot up” the Alpha Sig house during a plea hearing on Thursday Sept. 5 in the Oxford Courthouse.

According to an Oxford Police Department (OPD) report and court documents, Wallace allegedly kicked and choked a current fraternity brother, texted chapter president Billy Shand that he had a “hit list” of members he wanted to kill, threatened to “shoot up” the fraternity house and burn down a specific brother’s bedroom.

When confronted by Shand, Wallace said he would retaliate by reporting Alpha Sig to the university for false sexual assault and hazing allegations, according to the incident report by OPD Officer Anthony Jones.

Shand told OPD he was concerned for Wallace’s mental health, and that Wallace had threatened suicide and self harm last semester.

Wallace’s case was originally examined by the common pleas court in Hamilton, and he was charged with making a terrorist threat. On July 24, his case was sent to the lower court in Oxford with an amended charge of aggravated menacing.

“We look forward to his trial in early November,” said Frank Schiavone, Wallace’s attorney. “He is presumed to be innocent and is ready for trial.”

Wallace will face a bench trial, or trial by judge, rather than a jury, which will be overseen by Judge Robert Lyons, according to court documents.

Lyons presided over Wallace’s hearing last week and will also decide whether or not the former Miami student is guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Wallace faces up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted of the charges.

