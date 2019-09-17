By Lexi Whitehead

I love orange juice.

For me, it’s kind of like coffee, since I never actually tried to enjoy overdosing on caffeine first thing in the morning. So, before my 8:30 UNV 101 class, I poured myself some orange juice and made my way to Irvin Hall with my morning fuel on one side of my backpack and hydroflask on the other.

Stay hydrated, kids.

When I finally found my classroom, I was greeted by a cramped circle of too many desks. To be fair, the amount of desks was correct for the amount of people. But, the amount of people was too high for the size of the room.

To make this grouping even more unfortunate, the desks included those weird tabletops attached to the side that rotate. And, while it’s a nice concept, the desks require you to move that tabletop anytime you want to get in, out, or under the desk.

The class was pretty uneventful.

I sat squished between two other girls and sipped my juice, trying to stay awake. It was introduction after introduction then syllabus. Pretty standard, boring, first day stuff. But when I decided to get a pencil out of my backpack, the girl to my left had the same thought at the same time and “BAM!”

The desks slammed into each other.

Okay, it wasn’t that dramatic. It was more like a bump and a thud but it was enough to send my cup onto the floor in the middle of our circle. The orange juice splashed onto the floor and every one of my classmates saw.

My first thought: Wow, that’s embarrassing.

My second: The professor just explained how technically, food and drink wasn’t allowed but it was fine as long we didn’t make a mess.

My third: I had to clean this up. (These are all very calm versions of what I was thinking. I was very much freaked out. Curse words and self-deprecation were definitely involved.)

I got up out of my hazardous desk and quickly picked up my cup before rushing out to find paper towels. Everything was fine — I just had to find a bathroom.

But, I didn’t actually have any idea of where one was.

I hurried through the seemingly maze-like halls, halting to read every door sign and then picking up pace again.

It was like playing a game of red light, green light — except I was all by myself and I had no idea where my goal destination was. I zig-zagged through the hall, almost bouncing off the walls in a freaked-out frenzy trying to look around every corner until I saw it.

My savior took the form of a rectangle on the wall with a simplified figure of a woman on it.

I had made it to the women’s restroom.

I shoved the door open, ripped countless paper towels from the dispenser and made a beeline back to the classroom.

Upon my return to the cursed circle of desks, I used my wadded up paper towels to clean up what juice hadn’t already soaked into the carpet.

This was the first time my professor realized what had happened and it didn’t seem to bother him in the slightest. Everyone in my class had already moved on to filling out their “life-maps” and probably did so less than two seconds after my spill.

So as it turns out, it might be true that no one really cares what you do in college. Especially all the other freshman in your UNV 101 class who are likely as embarrassing as you are.

whitehan@miamioh.edu