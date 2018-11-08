BOSTON, MA – Miami University field hockey team continues its hot streak beating No. 22 Boston University in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Wednesday afternoon.

“We feel amazing to come here all the way to Boston and be able to execute against a rival,” head coach Iñako Puzo said.

Miami was held to one shot and the Terriers were held to just three during the first half as both teams displayed their strong defensive play. But in the second half, Miami was able to come away with two goals Boston would never recover from.

The scoring opened in the 55th minute when senior midfielder Paula Portugal found senior back/midfielder Mariona Heras in the middle of the circle. Heras was able to get off a backhand shot that hit the back of the net giving Miami a late 1-0 lead.

Just a minute later, sophomore midfielder/back Morgan Sturm scored off a redirected pass to give Miami a comfortable 2-0 lead.

The ‘Hawks held off BU for the rest of the game with their ability to possess the ball while limiting scoring opportunities.

“Today we were a little more efficient,” Puzo said. “It was a very even match.”

With this 2-0 win, Miami will face its toughest matchup of the year for the first round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 3 Duke – the highest ranked opponent Miami will play this season after losing 4-1 to No. 9 Delaware.

Miami played Duke last season in Durham and lost 2-0, and the Blue Devils have won all four games they’ve played against the RedHawks.

Still, Miami looks to ride its momentum and win its seventh game in a row against the Blue Devils tomorrow at noon.

