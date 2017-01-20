A female student was found dead at Morris Hall this morning. Miami University police are currently investigating but have no further details at this time. The identity of the student has not been released.

The student’s family has been contacted, and the Butler County coroner was notified this morning, said Claire Wagner, director of news and communication for the university.

“Our sincere condolences go to family and friends,” Wagner said.

Counseling and support are available at Miami’s Student Counseling Service.

Classes for the spring semester do not start until Monday, but students were able to pay an extra fee to move back into their residence halls early or to live in the halls while taking a January term course at the Oxford campus.

This story will be updated as more information is released by Miami University and police officials.

