Welcome, welcome back, or hello again! Whether you’re an upperclassman, the new kid in town, enjoying retirement, or somewhere in between, these events will help you find your place at Miami and around Oxford.

Newcomers or late sleepers, don’t miss Oxford’s very own Farmers Market. A favorite for students and locals alike, the market is a chance to see what Oxford has to offer. Stroll through stalls of fresh fruits and vegetables, pottery, vibrant flowers, handmade jewelry and more. There are always friendly faces and vendors eager to tell you their story. The Farmers Market is a great place to take your parents when they come to visit. It is held near Uptown Park at 8 a.m. – noon every Saturday until October, 9 a.m. – noon every Saturday until December and then 10 a.m – noon every third Saturday from through April.

There may not be a movie theater in Oxford, but there are plenty of viewing opportunities. Miami Activities & Programming (MAP) is hosting a movie night in Central Quad at 9 p.m. on Sept. 1, with more to follow throughout the semester.

Live performances are a good alternative option too. The theatre department’s first production of the semester, “The Flick,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27-30 and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 1. “The Flick” follows Rose and Avery, staff members at a run-down movie theater, as they search for connection amid change and boundaries.

Stage Left will also soon be putting on their production of “Cry-Baby: The Musical.” It’s not too late to get involved — try your skills on the stage instead of enjoying from the audience. Auditions will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Sept. 12-13 and you can sign up on their Facebook page.

While the weather is still nice, entertainment can be found off-campus as well with musical performances in Uptown Park. The community’s Summer Music Concert series will extend throughout September with performances at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday As a part of the Performing Arts series and Homecoming weekend, the Bundy siblings — all Miami alumni — will take the stage at 8 p.m on Sept. 15. to share their unique, folk sound.

For the more active students, there is much to do outside or at the Rec center. Take advantage of the Rec’s free week for all fitness classes, and experience a new way of working out with Light Up the Night. At 8 p.m. on Sept. 7, wear your brightest clothes and enjoy glow-in-the-dark Zumba and kickboxing. The Oxford Community Arts Center (OCAC) also offers many different dancing opportunities.

Everyone can begin to get into the fall spirit, and Oxford is the perfect place. The 11th Annual Harvest Moon Festival will be held from 12-4 p.m. on Sept. 30 in Uptown park. Enjoy music and booths, and a healthy homemade meal — a nice reprieve from dining hall food, if you don’t want to cook for yourself.

Don’t miss the chance for more delicious, fall-flavored food at the Apple Butter Festival. Apples, cider, pumpkins and gourds — all good for baking or decorating. A jar of fresh, warm apple butter is a must have this autumn! Stick around to learn about the history of farm life, or take the opportunity to explore Hueston Woods and all it has to offer. The Apple Butter Festival is from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Pioneer Farm House in Hueston Woods, and admission is $4.

And never be afraid to get ahead of the game — purchase your tickets now to see comedian Trevor Noah as a part of Family Weekend at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.

This list is far from complete/comprehensive, so always be on the lookout for what’s happening around town. Keep checking the Culture page for previews, reviews, profiles, and more about what’s going on at Miami and in Oxford. If you ever have an event that you’d like covered or a story worth telling, email Alison Perelman at perelmak@miamioh.edu.

