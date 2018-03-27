Events to catch this week on Miami’s campus and in Oxford

Oxford String Quartet

Oxford Community Arts Center

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Take a trip to Brazil while listening to the Oxford String Quartet play music from three different generations of Brazilian music at the Oxford Community Arts Center this Thursday evening. Brazilian graduate student Ricardo Palmezano will play percussion and strings. The performance is dedicated to four Brazilian cities: Brasília, Ouro Preto, Ribeirão Preto and Rio de Janeiro.

Myaamiaki Conference

Marcum Conference Center

Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Looking for something to do in between classes on Friday? Register for the 8th Biennial Myaamiakia Conference, put on by the Myaamia Center and learn about the tribe. Early on, join Timothy McCoy from the Smithsonian Institute to learn about the Mound Builders, an ancient native population, by using beads made from meteorites. In the afternoon, spend some time with tribe students Haley and Kara Strass to hear what it’s like to be a part of the Miami Heritage Award Program.

MAP Comedy Series ft. Jen Kober

Armstrong Student Center,

Wilks Theatre, Friday, 9 p.m.

Jen Kober, a native Louisianian, is known for her honest material and penchant for musical interludes. MAP has brought the comedian to Miami this Friday, so recover from your first week back from Spring break with some laughs from Kober, who combines stand-up, storytelling and “rock n’ roll comedy” to entertain audiences across the country.

Comments