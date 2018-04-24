Events to catch this week at Miami…

Ethics Week

Online

April 23-27

Miami’s Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) is showing their support for journalists around the world. There are four things SPJ is encouraging everyone to do this week: tweet #FreeAustinTice to support a freelance journalist last seen in Syria in 2012, email miamiuspj@gmail.com with an ethical dilemma you’ve faced, send electronic postcards to five imprisoned journalists through cpj.org/freethepress and be sure to tag #MUEthicsWeek and #PressForEthics on social media.

Meditation Session

128 McGuffey Hall

Tuesday 2-3 p.m.

The Mindfulness and Contemplative Inquiry Center is hosting a free mediation session to help you relieve the stress that comes as the semester nears its end. At least for an hour, you can escape the outside world and focus on yourself. The event is sponsored by HAWKS Peer Health Educators, Delta Epsilon Mu and Generation Action.

Black Feminist Theory & Afro-Futurism

2080 Armstrong Student Center

Wednesday, 4:30-6 p.m.

Celia Peters, filmmaker and artist, and Holly McGee, assistant professor at the University of Cincinnati, are leading a discussion on black feminism and afro-futurism in “Black Panther” and beyond. As a filmmaker, Peters produces her work through authentically diverse characters. McGee specializes in U.S. and African American history with an emphasis on black women’s intellectual history.

A Modern Acropolis

Millett Hall

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Join Miami University Fashion and Design (MUF&D) in the largest student-run fashion show in the nation. Their 12th annual show features 20 students designers, 60 models and a trunk show with boutique shopping. The trunk show begins at 6 p.m. while the main fashion show starts at 7:30. Tickets can be purchased online at MUF&D’s eventbrite site.

