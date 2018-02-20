Events to catch this week on Miami’s campus and in Oxford

City Matters

Wilks Theater on Wednesday, 7 to 9 p.m.

Hosted and moderated by The Miami Student editorial staff, this panel discussion will feature a mix of health, safety and government officials from Miami University and the city of Oxford. Tweet your questions @miamistudent using the hashtag #CityMatters during the event, and visit miamistudent.net later this week for coverage of the forum.

‘Before the Future Disappears’

Fritz Pavilion A on Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m.

As part of the Altman Program’s series, “Urban Futures,” research professor AbdouMaliq Simone will discuss urban institutions in Southeast Asia. Simone’s research examines how a city’s inhabitants form meaningful partnerships through their use of urban systems and networks. A reception will immediately follow Simone’s lecture.

Comedy Series: Sam Comroe

Wilks Theater on Thursday, 9 p.m.

As part of his tour, “I Got 99 Problems, But a Twitch Ain’t One,” stand-up comedian Sam Conroe is bringing his talents to Oxford. After being diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome at age 6, the Los Angeles native has used the trials and tribulations caused by the condition to inspire his comedy. The show is free, and tickets are not required.

Oxford Ice Bowl

Disc Golf Course on Sunday, 2 p.m.

Every winter, organizations host “Ice Bowl” events, disc golf matches with the mission of raising funds to fight hunger. This year, Oxford is hosting its inaugural bowl, which will benefit the Oxford Choice Pantry. According to event materials, wimps and whiners are not welcome, but all others can play, regardless of age or ability.

