Events to catch this week at Miami and around Oxford…

PiYo in Uptown Park

Uptown Park, 4 N Main St.

Today, 6 p.m.

Get your PiYo on with a free class Uptown! Certified instructor Melanie McDaniel will be leading a class every Tuesday evening this summer. PiYo is a combination of pilates and yoga, suitable for people of all ages. Grab your yoga mat and stop on by!

Miami University Symphony Orchestra

Hall Auditorium

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The final concert of the season includes audience favorites such as Wagner’s Ride of the Valkyries, Dvorak’s Slavonic Dance Op. 46 No. 8 and Ravel’s Bolero. The permonance features the three winners of the 2018 Concerto Competition, Alexandra Rose Hotz, Jacob Hill and Charles Gately. The concert is free and open to the public.

A Cappella 2018: A Final Note

Hall Auditorium

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Come one come all to the last a cappella of the school year! It’s your last chance this semester to hear the Treblemakers, Misfitz, Open Fifth, Soul2Soul and Just Duet do what they do best. Tickets are $5 presale online or at the H.O.M.E. office and $8 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Suicide Man Premiere

Wilks Theater

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Join Capstone Pictures in celebrating the culmination of an entire semester’s worth of work at the premiere of their film, “The Suicide Man.” The film tells the story of David, former leader of a depression support group, whose intense inward struggles with depression and suicide reveal his supernatural gift: the ability to defy death.

