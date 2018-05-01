Events to catch this week at Miami and around Oxford…

Dance Off!

Armstrong Student Center Pavilion A/B

Today, 8:30 p.m.

Show off your greatest moves with President Greg and Renate Crawford in a fitness dance class. Think you have what it takes to be the best? At the end, there will be a dance-off between Team Love and Team Honor. Spots are limited so make sure to register at http://recmiamioh.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx as soon as possible!

Miami Student Magazine Release Party

Kofenya Coffee

Wednesday, 9 to 11 p.m.

Come grab a coffee, take a break from studying and hang out with the TMS staff while celebrating the release of the second edition of The Miami Student Magazine. The event is free and open to the public. Sketched Out and The Wrong Crowd will both be making appearances sure to make you completely forget about your upcoming finals. Don’t miss it!

Immigration, Activism and Stories from the Movement

002 Upham

Thursday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Come hear stories from immigrant youth, students and activists in order to gain more of an understanding about the struggle for documentation. The talk aims to teach people how to be an advocate for a more just and secure future. The event is sponsored by the departments of educational leadership, black world studies, Latin American studies and Global and Intercultural studies.

Improvisational Possibilities

Oxford Community Arts Center

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Doug Hamilton and Michael G. Ronstadt are bringing their musical talents to Oxford with a fusion of classical repertoire and original songwriting as part of the Arts Center’s 10 SoCo Series. Hamilton and Ronstadt traditionally perform with other artists, so take this opportunity to catch their original music. Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased at https://improvimp.bpt.me.

