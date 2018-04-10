Events to catch this week at Miami and around Oxford…

Blinded

Armstrong Student Center 1066

Tonight, 6 p.m.

Discussing religion and sexuality with strangers may seem daunting. But what if you could do it while blindfolded? Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority invites all students and community members to an open forum of discussion on the topics of sexuality, race, religion and socioeconomic class. “Open your mind, by closing your eyes.”

Bagel & Deli Competition

Fritz Pavilion in Armstrong

Friday, 10 p.m.

What better way to mark your spot in history than your very own bagel at Bagel & Deli? If you think you have what it takes, sign up for the 3rd annual competition. Teams of 4 (or less) can register on The Hub anytime before the event.

“We Want You 2018 Tour”

Hall Auditorium

Friday, 8-10 p.m.

Two of the biggest stars in Korean pop music are headed to Oxford, OH. Mad Clown and San E have numerous hit songs in Korea and are joining forces to tour every corner of America and Canada. The event, sponsored by the Korean American Student Association, is free for everyone, but a meet and greet at 6 p.m. costs $80. Tickets can be found on their eventbrite site.

Beyond the Bricks

Cincinnati Zoo

Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

Venture into the wild, all without leaving Ohio. Beyond the Bricks gives students the opportunity to go off-campus and experience the area they are living in. Plus, you’ll get to see the famed Fiona the hippo! A bus will be located on Maple Street by Shriver Center and will leave at 12 pm. The student-only event costs $7. Tickets must be purchased by April 10 at MAP’s eventbrite site.

