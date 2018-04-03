Events to help you stress a little less…

Motivation and Procrastination

319 Shriver Center (The Bystrom-Reid Room)

Tonight, 5-6 p.m.

Feeling haunted by the procrastination plague? Learn to kick it to the curb and rediscover your motivation to succeed at this free workshop. Register online at the Rinella Learning Center’s site. Just don’t wait too long!

Stress Less Day

Armstrong Pavilion A/B

Thursday, 4-6:30 p.m.

To celebrate Stress Less Week, Student Counseling Services and the Suicide Prevention Team have organized a whole day filled with cute pups, mini horses, massages, giveaways, tips to reduce the stresses in your life and more. The best part, it’s all free! Head to the Student Counseling Services website for more info. Plus, be sure to check out Miami’s Mindfulness Center’s Spotify playlist.

Safer Sex Fest 2018

McGuffey 322

Thursday, 7-10 p.m.

Feminists Working on Real Democracy present F-Week with events ranging from Take Back the Night to creating feminist art. Safer Sex Fest aims to create a comprehensive, inclusive and radical sexual education. Come for free food, contraception, goodies, giveaways and games, featuring guest speaker Kathleen Baldwin.

Step Show: What’s on TV

Armstrong Student Center, Wilks Theater

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

‘Tune in’ to Miami’s National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) annual step show and find out who will claim the best stepper title. Presale tickets can be ordered on the MU Step Show eventbrite page and are $10 for general admission and $8 for NPHC members. Or, get your tickets at the door for $15.

Comments