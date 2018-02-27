Events to catch this week on Miami’s campus and in Oxford

Ghost Stories

Gates-Abbeglen Theatre

Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

These aren’t any ol’ round-the-campfire ghost stories. Come listen to Miami student vocalists, a live chamber orchestra and “The Chorus of the Dead” perform ghoulish operas at the Gates-Abbeglen Theatre in the Center for Performing Arts. The performance will include selections from Gustav Holst’s “Savitri” and “The Medium” by Gian Carlo Menotti.

Art After Dark

Armstrong Pavilion

Friday at 9 p.m.

Come fulfill your deep-seated desire to make arts and crafts at night. However, even if you’ve never felt that passionately about knitting or macaroni plates, you’ll still enjoy this event. Supplies will be available for sculpture, coloring, figure drawing, Chinese calligraphy, origami, collage, button making, book binding, knitting and pottery painting. Homemade gourmet popcorn will be served and live music will be played.

Super Smash Tournament

Armstrong Student Center

Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight

Whether you only main S-Tiers or you were that kid in Melee that spent the whole round ground-pounding with Donkey Kong, stop on by and grab a controller. You’ll enjoy yourself. Registration begins at 3 p.m. and matches kick off at 4. Entry is free but prizes (in the form of gift cards) will be awarded. The formats: Singles Smash 4 on the Wii U and Doubles Melee on the Gamecube.

Maple Syrup Festival

Hueston Woods

Saturday & Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Want to learn more about your favorite sap-based breakfast condiment? Or maybe just slather some pancakes in it? Come visit Hueston Woods’ annual Maple Syrup Festival. There’s an all-you-can eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($7.50 for adults, $5.50 for kids 10 and under). Hayride tours hauling attendees through the maple syrup production process begin at noon.

