The Miami University Equestrian Team had a strong start to the season this weekend. The Hunt Seat team traveled to The Ohio State University, where it collectively took home second on Saturday and third on Sunday.

MUET competes as part of the Interscholastic Hunt Seat Association. Teams across the country travel to barns and “catch ride” — a style of riding where competitors randomly draw a horse and are judged on their ability to ride the unfamiliar animal.

The Ohio State University Equestrian Team hosted the show at Sid Griffith Farm in Hilliard, OH, where seven Ohio teams competed. Other than OSU and Miami, those teams included the University of Dayton, Wilmington College, Denison University, Ohio University and Otterbein University.

Fifty riders from Miami were selected to represent the team this weekend and the weekend began with the over fences, or jumping, portion of the Saturday show.

Junior Haley Hacala took home third in her Open division fences round, out of a competitive group of nine other riders. Senior Jill O’Bryan earned a fifth for her Novice division fences round.

After the over fences portion concluded, the riders rode in flat classes — approximately five minute periods of time, where up to 11 riders rode in the arena at once, being judged throughout different gaits.

Miami was stronger on the flat, with several riders bringing home the blue. Many freshmen had a strong showing for their first time out.

Junior Olivia Ramsey and freshman Olivia LeRoux both won their Beginner Walk-Trot-Canter division flats. Miami earned another blue ribbon from sophomore Rachel Jamison with a win in the Advanced Walk-Trot-Canter division flat.

Sophomores Riley Christianson and Elizabeth Saccoliti showed against each other but shared success with a second and third, respectively in Novice division flat.

Freshmen Megan Goheen and Marley Vieta ended the day on a high for the team, both earning a blue ribbon in Novice division flats. This added 14 total points to the board for Miami, as first place ribbons equate to seven points.

Sunday opened with jumping again, and the team had more success this time around.

Senior Julia Mason and sophomore Kelsey Fenger took first and second in their Open division over fences, giving the team seven points for first and five for second. Miami had 12 points after just one class.

Helping to set the pace for the rest of the flat classes, sophomore Kreigh Elzey won her Intermediate division flat.

Team Captain Tyler Miles helped keep moral high all weekend, and also earned himself a second place in his Advanced Walk-Trot-Canter division flat. Senior Megan O’Connell helped the team to finish strong, as she took home third in her Advanced Walk-Trot-Canter division flat.

Although Miami didn’t walk away with a win, they did walk away with a better understanding of where to go from here.

“We may not have come out with the win, but we came very close,” senior team president Kelly O’Bryan said. “The team shows passion and confidence, which is just what we need heading into our home show.”

The Hunt Seat team hopes to have another successful weekend as they host a show at home on October 21 and 22. The show will take place at the Equestrian Center across from the Miami police department.

