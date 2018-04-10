Four students were kicked out of Miami’s Alpha chapter of Delta Zeta (DZ) sorority Monday after a video of them repeatedly singing the N-word in the song “Freaky Friday” by Lil Dicky and Chris Brown circulated on social media.

In the verse the girls were singing, Lil Dicky, a white rapper, switched bodies with Chris Brown and says, “Wonder if I can say the N-word? Wait, can I really say the N-word? What up, my n***a?”

In an email to The Miami Student, DZ chapter president Allison Hess said she was “incredibly appalled” by the students’ actions.

An official statement from DZ’s national organization called the sorority a “values-based organization that unites our women around a common purpose: to walk truly in the light of the flame.”

According to the statement, the individuals are no longer members, as the organization does not tolerate any form of discrimination.

“We condemn the discriminatory and hateful language used in a video posted by former members of Delta Zeta, as these actions are inconsistent with our founding values that we strive to uphold every day,” DZ’s nationals said in the statement.

Black Action Movement (BAM) 2.0 posted in a statement Monday night on Facebook, applauding DZ’s prompt response.

“We expect similar responses from other fraternities, sororities, and organizations when these type of incidents occur,” BAM 2.0 said in the statement. “We have noticed that Miami University hasn’t issued a statement. We urge that they respond in a timely manner.”

