After just one season as a head coach, Megan Duffy has inked a contract extension that will keep her with Miami for the next five years.

Duffy led the women’s basketball program to the biggest turnaround season in the nation for a first-year head coach. She was one of four rookie head coaches to reach 20 wins, pushing the ‘Hawks to a 21-11 record.

“I’m just really excited that President Crawford and David Sayler made even more of a commitment to me and my staff,” Duffy said. “I’m thrilled to work with them to hopefully reach that championship level we’ve been talking about.”

The RedHawks earned a first-round bye in the Mid-American Conference tournament after going 12-6 in conference play, and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2008. The ’Hawks would lose to Central Michigan 61-58, who went on to win the tournament and advance to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament.

Entering next season, Miami will be led by sophomore guard Lauren Dickerson and junior forward Kendall McCoy, who both earned All-MAC honors under Duffy this season. Dickerson was chosen First-Team, while McCoy earned Honorable Mention.

Duffy is looking to add to her talented squad in the offseason, and has already drawn signatures from two Ohio-products, Alexis Straw and Kennedy Taylor, while also adding Vanessa Garelts from Illinois.

Tickets for the 2018-2019 season are now available, though the schedule hasn’t been announced.

