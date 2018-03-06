Events to catch this week on Miami’s campus and in Oxford

I Am Diversity

Armstrong

Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Celebrate Diversity Affairs Week by creating a visual representation of a significant moment in your life for the “We are Diversity” art display on Friday. Plus, they’ll be handing out free coffee and stickers. Take this time to reflect on what diversity means to you in preparation for the week of activities and performances.

The Inclusive Excellence Tour

FSB 1000, Taylor Auditorium

Friday at 9 p.m.

Scholar, leader, educator and two-time Miami alum, Damon A. Williams will be sharing his passions of making organizations inclusive, creating equitable educational outcomes and activating learning. His Ted-Talk like keynote presentation aims to engage people in a conversation about the most cutting-edge ideas regarding diversity, equity and inclusion leadership.

The Mountaintop

Hall Auditorium

Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

In a play rife with humor and political jabs, the LA Theatre Works is back in Oxford to perform “The Mountaintop.” Playwright Katori Hall imagines what may have taken play in the overnight hours between Martin Luther King Jr. and a seemingly inconsequential hotel maid. This year marks the 50th anniversary of King’s death. The show reveals his hopes and fears while bridging the gap between mortality and immortality. Tickets are $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $10 for children and students. To get $5 off of tickets, follow this link.

We Are Diversity: Let’s Make It Our Own

McGuffey 322

Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Join the Diversity Affairs Council in celebrating the conclusion of diversity week with crafts, an art exhibit and music, featuring a funk-filled performance by The Wrong Crowd. And if that wasn’t reason enough to come out, the event will also be catered by Chipotle and Insomnia Cookies.

