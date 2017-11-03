The Diversity Affairs Committee within ASG is making an effort to promote a sense of greater inclusion between domestic students and the international students on Miami’s campus.

Last week, Quentin McCorvey, secretary for Diversity Affairs, delegated twelve of his committee members to each attend the meetings of about eight of the nearly one hundred diverse organizations on campus. Organizations include the Asian American Association, Black Student Action Association, Best Buddies, and Association of Latin and American Students. It is the responsibility of these members to attend at least one meeting of each organization per semester in order to give students an opportunity to voice their concerns.

“We would really like to be more transparent with these groups and help promote ASG, which a lot of them don’t know much about,” said McCorvey.

The goal of these meetings is to get a better sense of the obstacles international students face during their time at Miami. After committee members collect these concerns, they will bring them back to the senate to work on writing legislation that will hopefully improve these issues.

One of the big complaints the committee is already addressing is to reduce the rate for on-campus housing during breaks for international students. According to the H.O.M.E. office, any student who stays on campus during break periods when the university is closed has to pay $29.50 each night. For international students who live up to 7,000 miles away, it is very difficult to return home for short breaks like Thanksgiving, therefore they are forced to pay the housing fee.

“Hopefully by the end of the semester we will have some sort of action in place,” said McCorvey. “We’d like for students to get a rate reduction by winter break or spring break at the latest.”

