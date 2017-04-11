Matt Myers, current dean of the Farmer School of Business, will leave Miami University at the end of June to become dean of the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

Myers said the main reason for the move is for his family.

“Our girls are different people than they were when I accepted the Farmer School position back in 2013, and Dallas offers them the kind of environment they need,” Myers said. “This doesn’t mean the decision was easy, though. Miami and Oxford are incredible in their own right.”

Myers, who took over for former dean Roger Jenkins, has been dean of the business school for three years. Myers will be leaving one of the top paying positions at Miami.

In that time, the Farmer School was ranked the 25th best undergraduate business school in the nation by College Choice, enhanced student diversity, created the first truly integrated core curriculum in business education and almost doubled the size of the school’s endowment in gifts and bequests.

Myers also oversaw the launch of the Center for Analytics and Data Science, the expansion of the Center for Business Excellence — now the Isaac-Oxley Center for Business Leadership — and the successful re-accreditation of Farmer with its accrediting body (AACSB).

However, there are some other things Myers wishes he could have accomplished.

“I would have liked to continue to work on the diversity and inclusion initiative in the FSB and on campus, and also to have provided support for the faculty as they continue to modernize our curricula,” Myers said.

“While we are sorry to lose Matt, we congratulate him on his new position and wish his family well on their new journey,” Miami University President Gregory Crawford said.

“I hope the students, parents and faculty of Miami know how hard their administrators work for them every day,” Myers said.

Miami is in the process of searching for a new dean.

Related

Comments