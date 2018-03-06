Top row: Professor Amy Shaiman and her son walk with deloris Rome Hudson, class of ‘71, east down spring street.

Second row: A student illustrates a sign to ‘be the change’ she wishes to see.

Third row: (LEFT) A student from Hamilton campus bears a ‘unity’ sign. (RIGHT) Students show off their black pride.

Bottom row: (LEFT) Marchers head down spring street while Tristan Leavitt holds signage heralding the ‘queer revolution.’ others tell nazis to beware. (RIGHT) Miami alum and speaker Duane Moore, class of ‘97, leads protestors on high street.

Jugal Jain Photo Editor