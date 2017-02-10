Miami University President Gregory Crawford joined 600 other college and university presidents in signing a letter to the Secretary of Homeland Security, John Kelly, expressing concern over President Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order.

The order, which is currently under suspension, blocked citizens and refugees of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Today, a federal appeals court unanimously ruled to maintain the freeze on Trump’s controversial order.

In the letter, which was distributed by the American Council on Education, the signers confirmed their commitment to be partners in matters of national security but argued that the country’s willingness to welcome scholars and scientists has greatly benefited American education in the past. Openness to those individuals is necessary to maintain the United States’ position as a global scientific and economic leader, the letter argues.

“Our nation can only maintain its global scientific and economic leadership position if it encourages those talented people to come here to study and work,” the letter reads. “America is the greatest magnet for talented people from around the world and it must remain so.”

Among Ohio’s public universities, Bowling Green State University, Cleveland State University, Kent State University, Ohio University, Ohio Northern University, Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati joined Miami in signing the letter.

Related

Comments