After a full year of Miami University operations, President Gregory Crawford took the stage once again in Wilks Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 4, to speak to Miami faculty and students about the state of the university.

Crawford began his address by discussing the reason for the conference and what the university hopes to achieve.

“Today I want to talk about purpose and advancing Miami’s purpose in today’s world,” Crawford said. “Our vision for Miami’s future must be crystal clear: an academic community where students and faculty break through barriers and transcend disciplines to solve big problems.”

Crawford focused on the goals he and other faculty hope to achieve for the university’s prosperity. He said he believes all faculty members must strive to see out Miami’s vision and has no doubt they will.

“Our staff is motivated and inspired by the Miami community and supportive of the entire Miami family,” Crawford said. “I cannot convey how grateful I am for the dedicated faculty, committed staff, the loyal alumni and the passionate students right here at Miami.”

Crawford also recognized the strides Miami has made over the past few years, stating how proud he is of our performance as a university and community.

“We made great progress towards our strategic goals and advanced Miami on the national and world stage,” Crawford said.

Miami’s rank as the third best public university in the country for undergraduate teaching, according to U.S. News and World Report, was held up as an acknowledgement of Miami’s academic success.He also acknowledged the research accomplishments of several professors and the success our mock trial and e-sports teams have attained.

After addressing the successes Miami has experienced in the past year, Crawford changed his focus and described what changes will be made to improve the University moving forward.

The president plans to establish six subcommittees focusing on “academic excellence, research and scholarship success, transformative student experience, diversity, inclusion, and community, financial and resource sustainability and Miami as a national university.”

Crawford reiterated academics as the university’s number one priority but admitted tough choices may lie ahead.

“All academic programs cannot grow,” Crawford said. “Students are signaling priorities with their enrollments and we must adapt to them. The good news is we have the talent, the vision and the expertise on our campuses to make those choices and thrive.”

Crawford emphasized the importance of diversifying Miami’s student population and believes creating a welcoming environment for all minorities is essential to Miami’s vitality.

By creating a community that respects all people and ideas, Miami believes that it will be able to reach its full potential.

The president briefly mentioned sexual assault and high risk alcohol consumption on Miami’s campuses, but did not make any statements in regards to changes that should be made to reduce the prevalence of these issues in the Miami community.

“These are very serious issues for our students,” Crawford said. “We stand with all Miamians, working to make our campus more safe and more secure.”

This fall, Crawford will be working on growing Miami in a variety of areas but is confident and proud to be given the task.

“We will seek and discover answers to enduring questions and solutions to national and grand global challenges, and we will create evidence based and data informed values,” Crawford said. “As an institution and as individuals, we will be known for our creativity, our service, our global leadership, and our purpose.”

