Miami University President Gregory Crawford emailed the Miami community Thursday morning expressing his devastation with the death of first-year Erica Buschick and suggesting that high-risk alcohol consumption was to blame.

Buschick, 18, was found dead in her room in Morris Hall on Jan. 20.

“When I became President of Miami, Renate and I quickly learned that we were joining a very close knit community,” Crawford wrote. “That is why this message is so difficult for me, both as President and as a parent.”

Buschick’s death has been devastating to the entire Miami community, who “lost a vibrant young woman with hopes and dreams ahead of her,” he wrote.

While the university’s immediate concern was providing support for Buschick’s friends and family, Crawford will be working with the university’s senior leadership to “undertake a holistic assessment” of their efforts to prevent high-risk alcohol consumption by students.

The Butler County Coroner’s office has not released a toxicology report, but records from the Miami University Police Department show that alcohol most likely contributed to Buschick’s death.

According to the statement, Crawford has asked dean of students Mike Curme to “reinforce this message” of the dangers of high-risk alcohol consumption.

“High-risk alcohol consumption among college students is of concern to every university president and I am determined and committed to doing all that we can to help ensure the well-being of all of our students,” Crawford wrote.

