Correction: On Tuesday, Nov. 20 The Miami Student reported that the Office of Residence Life (ORL) “is enforcing a policy that requires resident assistants to write up their residents if they are caught with pepper spray in their dorms.”

That was incorrect.

The ORL does not prohibit mace and pepper spray in residence halls, nor is it usually prohibited on campus. This information was confirmed with ORL Director Vicka Bell-Robinson.

According to several pages on the Miami University website, pepper spray is explicitly banned from Goggin Arena and at Commencement.

University departments gave The Student conflicting information about Miami policy on the matter. We should have taken greater care to ascertain the truth, and we apologize for the error.

