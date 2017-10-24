Miami University charges the most of any public university in Ohio for its Basic General Fee. The fee is the largest among Miami’s non-instructional and non-residential fees and is allocated to various places including intercollegiate athletics, outside lecturers and artists, student activities and the operations of on-campus facilities including Armstrong, Goggin, Shriver and the Rec Center.

Fifty-three percent of the revenue generated from the general fee goes to intercollegiate athletics. This is by far the highest allocation. The next highest specific allocation is 12 percent for the Rec Center. Goggin and Armstrong get seven and three percent, respectively. Associated Student Government is given 3 percent, which it is free to allocate to various student organizations.

Miami’s general fee sits nearly $150 above Kent State University, the next highest institution. The graphic above shows the specific amounts for several other major public institutions in Ohio.

“When someone says ‘College is too expensive,’ I think about the different options and choices there are, and I think that that’s very important,” said Brian Woodruff, director of the H.O.M.E. Office. “It’s important that a variety of options would exist so that, to some degree, students have control over what they’re paying.”

As illustrated with the general fee, the choice Miami students have made is for one of the more expensive options.

David Creamer, the Senior Vice President of Finance and Business Services and Treasurer for the university, said Miami’s in-state tuition sits at the cap set by the state of Ohio.

“Part of the issue [of affordability] is driven by state support,” said Creamer, “What surprises most people is that our [state] funding this year and next year is roughly 9 percent less than what it was in 2001.”

This decline in state funding Miami over the past decade is part of a trend seen across the country. According to The Pew Charitable Trusts, a non-governmental organization that oversees the Pew Research Center, state revenue per full-time student flowing to higher education fell by 37 percent from 2000 to 2012.

Miami’s Board of Trustees is tasked with setting tuition and fee prices, factoring in the amounts that the state and federal governments provide.

“Part of what [the university] looks at is the tradeoff between quality and affordability,” said Creamer. “Community colleges offer a much more affordable approach, but there are differences in the quality of the experience they provide.”

According to a document outlining the Oxford general fee revenue, the total amount generated from the general fee is $33,579,077. Below is a breakdown of how that money is allocated for the fiscal year 2017.

Auxiliaries

Intercollegiate Athletics: 53%

Recreational Sports Center: 12%

Goggin Ice Center: 7%

Armstrong Student Center: 3%

Shriver Center: 3%

Millett Assembly Hall: 1%

Transportation Services: < 1%

Plant Funds & Other

Student Facilities CR&R: < 1%

Contingency – CR&R: 2%

Contingency – Other: 12%

Educational & General

Associated Student Government: 3%

Student Affairs Counsel/Services: 2%

Lectures and Artists: < 1%

Music Organizations: < 1%

Other Student Activities: < 1%

Comments