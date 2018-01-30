Local news outlets in southwest Ohio, as part of the Your Voice Ohio project, will hold five community meetings to discuss what people know and need regarding the opioid crisis. The meetings are open to the public.

Because of limited seating, people are asked to sign up through the event’s Eventbrite website. The Dayton community meeting is full, but all other locations still had space available at the time of publication.



The sessions are:



— Dayton: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Dayton Public Library, 215 E 3rd St., Dayton. Register here.

— Middletown: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12 at the Midpointe Library, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. Register here.



— Madisonville-Milford area of east Cincinnati: 6:30 to 8:30 Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Madisonville Recreation Center, 5320 Stewart Ave., Cincinnati. Register here.



— Wilmington/Clinton County: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Wilmington Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington. Register here.



— Washington Court House/Fayette County: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19 in the LaFayette Room, 133 S. Fayette St., Washington Court House. Register here.



More than 30 Ohio news organizations are sharing data and stories as part of the initiative, including the Dayton Daily News, the Journal-News, the Springfield News-Sun, the Washington Court House Record Herald, the Wilmington News Journal, WKRC – Cincinnati, WVXU – Cincinnati and WYSO – Yellow Springs.

During these meetings, participants will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with journalists to share personal stories, express concerns and offer solutions.

The meetings will focus on three primary questions: What does the opioid epidemic look like in our community; what do we see as causes of the epidemic in our community; and what steps might we take to combat the opioid epidemic?

Those who cannot attend the meetings are also invited to share their stories online through the Your Voice Ohio website.

Comments