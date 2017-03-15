ASG presidential candidates Hannah McCarthy and Maggie Callaghan will move on to the April 3 and 4 general election, after winning the March 13 and 14 primary election with the two largest chunks of the popular vote.

McCarthy will be advancing along with running-mate Thatcher Creber, and Callaghan will move forward alongside Luke Elfreich.

The Froehlich-Davis, Worrell-Olvera and Ibtisam-McCreary tickets will not advance further in the election process.

Check back at miamistudent.net for further updates.

