Miami amends original e-scooter policy

One hundred Bird scooters arrived in Oxford on Saturday morning with a kickoff safety event held Uptown. One hundred and fifty Lime scooters are expected to arrive in the coming week, and Miami University has amended its policy on e-scooters in response.

Lime is another bike and scooter share startup company that has applied and been approved for a permit in the City of Oxford.

“Both companies have signed a document which acknowledges Miami University property is currently off-limits,” Alan Kyger, the economic development director for the city, wrote in an email last Friday sent to city councilors, various city officials and administration officials for the university.

However, the university released an announcement on the MyMiami page indicating the new policy in place regarding e-scooter operations on campus.

Students may only ride the scooters in the campus bike lanes, including the bike lane on the sidewalk of Patterson Ave., and the scooters must be walked across campus. Scooters cannot be left in university parking garages or lots. They must be parked only in campus bicycle racks and nowhere else.

The policy banning scooters in dorms and other university buildings remains in place, with the additional stipulation that, if the scooters are found in these restricted buildings, MUPD will impound the vehicle and a $35 dollar fee may be issued.

