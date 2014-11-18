In an attempt to maintain the property’s fraternity zoning status in Oxford, the vacated Beta Theta Pi house is being rented out to the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity for the 2015-16 school year.

Photo by Tyler Rigg

By Alison Treen, Senior Staff Writer

Beta Theta Pi may be officially kicked off campus until the fall of 2016, but its house on the corner of East High Street and South Campus Avenue maintains a very real presence of the fraternity.

Facing the Phi Delt Gates, the large brick property with taupe shutters can’t be missed. It stands beautiful, but empty and still adorned with the fraternity’s Greek letters above the front door. The house is comprised of a main house and a side house, which wrap around a small courtyard.

While Beta is off-campus, the main house will be rented to the fraternity Alpha Sigma Phi for the 2015-16 school year, according to a statement provided by Pete Barnhart, President of the Beta Theta Pi House Company.

“After several attempts to rent the properties to individual students and to Miami University, it became necessary to rent the property to a fraternity to maintain the property’s fraternity zoning with the City of Oxford,” the statement said.

While saddened by Beta’s inability to live in their house for the 2015-16 school year, the House Company said it was pleased with its partnership with Alpha Sigma Phi.

“We have every reason to believe that [Alpha Sigma Phi] will be great tenants. Greek letter societies are bigger than just one individual, just one chapter or just one fraternity. One of Beta’s core values is ‘mutual assistance’ and partnering with another fraternity in this way is a chance for us to really put this into action,” the statement said.

However, the side property (208 E. High St.) remains open for rent for the 2015-16 school year.

Potential renters must be part of an on-campus organization that shares common values, for zoning purposes. The property can accommodate 10-14 people.

The property includes eight parking spots, furnished suite-style rooms, laundry facilities and utilities. The property is also drug, alcohol and tobacco-free.

Those interested in renting 208 E. High St. during the 2015-16 school year may contact Phil Fernandez at phil.fernandez@beta.org.

Comments