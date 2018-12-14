“Hallmates” is the debut episode of The Miami Student’s new podcast, Behind the Brick, which will be released weekly beginning Fall 2019. The inspiration behind the series is to explore unfiltered parts of life at Miami University that aren’t so glamorous — the slices of college life that can’t be scrolled by on Instagram or showcased through Snapchat stories.

In this episode Julia Plant talks to two of her close friends, Julia Wilson and Tessa Buzzetti, and Ceili Doyle about their collective freshman year.

The four discuss the highs and lows, expectations versus the actual reality of going away to college and sorority rush in this first installment.

This podcast was produced by Ceili Doyle and Julia Plant with narration by Julia Plant and music from the Free Music Archive.

plantjq@miamioh.edu

doyleca3@miamioh.edu

Comments