“Study Abroad” is the second episode of The Miami Student’s podcast, Behind the Brick, which is released on Fridays every two weeks. The inspiration behind the series is to explore unfiltered parts of life at Miami University that aren’t so glamorous — the slices of college life that can’t be scrolled by on Instagram or showcased through Snapchat stories.

In this episode your host, Julia Plant, talks with senior Emily Dillman about her experience studying abroad in Florence last fall.

Julia, who studied in Barcelona last spring, talks to Emily about all the highs: exploring a new language, traveling and nightlife while dealing with all the lows: losing credit cards, balancing a budget and dealing with family crises across the Atlantic.

This podcast was produced and edited by Julia Plant, with supervising production by Ceili Doyle, narration by Julia Plant and music from YouTube’s FreeMusic channel.

