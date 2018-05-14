Part One: Bamboozled

What was your last date like? Who do you talk to about relationships? Are you looking for a relationship? What frustrates you about dating in college?

These were some of the questions TMS editors Ceili Doyle and Emily Williams asked 8 Miami University fraternity members on a Thursday evening this semester. Over about an hour of discussion, they defined what “hooking up” means to them, discussed what’s going on in their minds when they’re Uptown and posed some interesting questions of their own.

This two-part podcast is part of The Miami Student’s ongoing reporting project on relationships. To read more, click here.

This podcast was produced by Ceili Doyle and Emily Williams with narration by Emily Williams and original music by Sanchit Ram Arvind. The accompanying illustration is by Connor Wells.

