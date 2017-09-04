With no competition for their districts, some candidates have been named automatically victorious in their race for ASG Senate, Speaker of the Senate Cole Hankins said. Each on-campus district has two senators.

Sophomores Carson Myers and Samantha Brunn have been named on-campus senators for the Seventh District.

Freshman Jannie Kamara and sophomore Nicholas Ruth have been declared on-campus senators for the Eighth District.

Due to a lack of candidates, the filing deadline for the Fifth District has been extended. There may be an automatic winner to declare on Tuesday, September 5, or a special election will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, September 6 and 7, per Hankins.

The remaining Senate elections take place between noon tomorrow, September 4, and noon on September 5.

Comments