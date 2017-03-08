ASG passed a brief amendment to their constitution last night, adding spots on the executive council for the president of the Residence Hall Association, the president of the Diversity Affairs Council, a representative from The Miami Student and two at-large members chosen by the president and confirmed by the senate. The amendment also corrected minor grammatical errors.

The executive council is responsible for “nominating candidates for student positions on the Board of Trustees and determining the eligibility of Associated Student Government for funding,” reads the constitution.

Constitutional amendments must be voted on by the student body, with a majority of the votes cast in their favor. The amended constitution must also be distributed to every student, or published in The Miami Student. Given the sheer number of students at Miami, the constitution will be published here.

Students can vote on the amended constitution on The Hub from 7 a.m. on March 13 through 7 p.m. on March 14, concurrent with Student Body President primary elections.

Read the amended constitution below:

Related

Comments